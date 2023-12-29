Trump Campaign to Appeal Maine’s Disqualification Ruling

The Trump campaign announced its intention to appeal a decision by Maine’s Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, which disqualifies the former President from appearing on the state’s primary ballot. Bellows cited the 14th Amendment’s clause against those who assist insurrection, referencing Trump’s role in the events surrounding the January 6 Capitol riots. The ruling, however, has been met with strong criticism from the Trump campaign.

Partisan Election Interference?

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign, labeled the decision as an act of partisan election interference and an assault on democracy. Furthermore, he asserted that both the Constitution and American public are on their side. Trump’s lead in polls was emphasized by Cheung, who also took the opportunity to critique President Joe Biden’s administration.

Bellows Stands Firm

In response to the criticism, Bellows defended her decision, asserting it was based solely on the record and not influenced by her political affiliation. Although Trump’s attorneys had previously demanded that Bellows recuse herself due to potential bias, their request was deemed untimely. Bellows affirmed her ability to remain impartial and would have rejected the request, regardless of its timing.

The Legal Battle Ahead

The ruling can be appealed to the Superior Court within five days, a step the Trump campaign has announced they intend to take. This is the third state decision in the past week on Trump’s eligibility for primary ballots, with Colorado’s Supreme Court ruling against him and Michigan’s Supreme Court ruling in his favor. Trump is expected to appeal both the Colorado and Maine decisions to the U.S. Supreme Court.