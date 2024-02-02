Trump Campaign Directs Indiana Senate Candidate to Stop Misusing Trump's Likeness

In an unfolding political intrigue in Indiana's GOP primary for the U.S. Senate, former President Donald Trump's campaign has taken action against John Rust, a businessman and erstwhile Democrat voter. Rust has been employing Trump's image in his campaign advertisements to counter Rep. Jim Banks, the candidate who actually enjoys Trump's endorsement. Rust's ad, accessible on his account on the platform previously known as Twitter, parades images of Trump while positioning himself as similar to the former president. The ad then draws a contrast with images of Banks, suggesting that Banks does not dovetail with Trump's values.
Trump's Endorsement of Banks
However, Trump has categorically clarified that Jim Banks, a former chairman of the Republican Study Committee and a steadfast ally to Trump, is the only candidate he endorses for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for governor. Trump's endorsement of Banks, made known over a year ago on February 1, 2023, has fostered a generally uncontested primary campaign for Banks.
Rust, with family ties to an egg empire embroiled in an antitrust lawsuit and a facility connected to cold case victims, has chosen to run against Banks. His decision to enter the race has not swayed Trump's support for Banks. Rust's campaign strategy, especially his use of Trump's likeness, has raised eyebrows, leading to the current cease and desist action from the Trump campaign.