Trump Campaign Consultant Charged Over Undisclosed Lobbying for Qatar

Barry P. Bennett, a key consultant to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, alongside Douglas Watts, a seasoned political consultant from New Jersey, have been criminally charged over misleading information concerning their lobbying activities for a prosperous Persian Gulf country, believed to be Qatar. The charges stem from a Justice Department investigation into Qatar’s lobbying activities during the Trump administration, a period marked by a blockade enforced by neighboring countries.

Unveiling a Concealed Operation

The unsealed court records shed light on a covert lobbying operation headed by Bennett. The operation’s primary objective was to bolster Qatar’s interests while simultaneously discrediting a rival nation. This focus syncs with the involvements of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in the Yemen conflict. According to the records, Bennett’s company pocketed $2.1 million in 2017 for these lobbying efforts.

Charges and Deferred Prosecution

Bennett and Watts have been hit with criminal charges. However, the prosecution will dismiss these charges if the defendants comply with the terms of a deferred prosecution agreement. Under this agreement, Bennett is required to pay a $100,000 fine.

Qatar’s Lobbying during the Trump Era

The case against Bennett and Watts sprouted from an in-depth probe into Qatar’s lobbying activities throughout the Trump administration. This time was marked by an unprecedented blockade by neighboring countries, causing a significant shift in the geopolitical landscape of the region. The investigation’s findings have brought to light the extent of external influences and undisclosed lobbying in shaping U.S. foreign policy.