Trump Blames Biden's Policies for Jordan Drone Attack: We are on the brink of WWIII

Former US President Donald Trump has issued a robust and pointed response to a recent drone attack on a US military base in Jordan, which led to the tragic loss of three American soldiers and inflicted injuries on several others. In his statement, Trump laid the blame for the attack squarely at the feet of President Joe Biden and, more specifically, his policies.

Trump's Stance on Biden's Policies

Trump's critique of Biden's administration was scathing, attributing the recent attack to what he perceives as weakness in the current President's approach to international relations. He condemned Biden for providing financial support to Iran, arguing that this has empowered Iran to finance acts of terrorism throughout the Middle East. Trump contended that under his own administration's 'maximum pressure policy', Iran was previously weakened and controlled.

Implications of Biden's Administration

Going further, Trump suggested that the attack in Jordan would not have occurred under his presidency, and extended this claim to other geopolitical events. He specifically cited the Hamas attack on Israel and the ongoing war in Ukraine as instances that would have been prevented if he were still in office.

'Peace through Force'

Trump also emphasized the need for a 'peace through force' approach to prevent further chaos and loss of American lives. He painted a grim picture of a world on the brink of the Third World War, suggesting that the continued leadership of Joe Biden poses a significant risk to the country's survival. This statement from Trump underscores the polarized state of American politics, with stark differences in the approaches to national security between the current and previous administrations.