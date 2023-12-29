en English
Politics

Trump Barred from 2024 Maine Ballot under 14th Amendment

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:05 pm EST
In a significant turn of events, former United States President Donald Trump has been barred from appearing on Maine’s 2024 election ballot. The state’s top election official, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, cited the 14th Amendment’s insurrectionist ban as grounds for this action, marking a dramatic development in the political landscape leading up to the 2024 elections.

A Drastic Measure

In an unprecedented move, Maine has joined Colorado as the second state to disqualify Trump from the 2024 presidential primary ballot. This decision, based on the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, has been invoked due to allegations of Trump’s support for insurrection. While Trump faces various criminal charges, he has not been charged with insurrection. Trump’s campaign has voiced strong opposition to this decision and plans to challenge it in court.

Implications for the 2024 Elections

Due to Maine’s contribution to the electoral college votes, this decision could significantly impact the 2024 election. Despite the majority of courts ruling against citizen-led petitions to disqualify Trump, the stakes have risen following the decisions in Colorado and Maine. Other states are now deliberating similar arguments, adding more pressure to an already tense political climate.

The 14th Amendment and the Future of Trump’s Political Career

Maine’s Secretary of State has cited Trump’s perpetuation of election fraud narratives and his alleged incitement of violence during the Capitol riot as reasons for his disqualification. This move marks the second state, after Colorado, to take such a bold step. Although these decisions currently apply only to the state’s primary elections, they could potentially influence Trump’s eligibility for the November 2024 general election. Legal scholars argue that the 14th Amendment’s clause, which bans from office those who ‘engaged in insurrection’, should apply to Trump due to his role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election and obstruct the peaceful transfer of power.

The situation raises serious questions about the future of Trump’s political career, the electoral process, and the broader implications for the Republican Party. Only time will tell how this unfolds, but one thing is certain: the stage is set for a heated political battle.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

