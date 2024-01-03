en English
Politics

Trump Appeals Ballot Exclusion in Maine and Colorado

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:02 am EST
Former President Donald Trump is challenging the legality of his exclusion from the presidential ballot in Maine and Colorado, based on his alleged role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. The controversial rulings, underpinned by Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, have sparked intense debate over constitutional interpretation, due process, and the power of election officials.

Unprecedented Use of the 14th Amendment

Maine’s Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, invoked Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to bar Trump from running in the state. This rarely used constitutional provision prohibits individuals who have engaged in insurrection from holding office. However, Trump’s legal team is contesting that the presidency is not encompassed by the amendment’s language, which refers to ‘offices of the United States.’ They argue that this specific phrasing does not include the president.

Simultaneously, in a landmark ruling, the Colorado Supreme Court also barred Trump from the presidential ballot, making it the first time in history that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment has been used to disqualify a presidential candidate. Legal scholars note that Section 3 has been sporadically enforced since its inception after the Civil War and was last applied in 1919 to a socialist elected to the House of Representatives.

Appealing to the Highest Court

Trump is expected to take his case to the US Supreme Court, marking the first time the institution will rule on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. The decisions in Maine and Colorado have crucial implications for the upcoming elections and potentially, the future interpretation of the Constitution. Critics warn of a dangerous precedent that could be set, allowing partisan election officials to disqualify candidates without due process.

Implications for Democracy

Trump’s legal team argues that Bellows had no authority to make such a decision and alleges bias, insisting that she should have recused herself. Their contention is that the rulings are an affront to American democracy and that victory in both state courts and the presidential election is anticipated.

The revival of Section 3 follows the events of January 6, with a New Mexico county commissioner being the first official removed from office in 2022 using the amendment. The unfolding legal battles and the potential Supreme Court ruling promise to set a significant precedent for future elections, constitutional interpretation, and the overall health of American democracy.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

