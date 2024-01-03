en English
Politics

Trump Appeals Against Disqualification from Maine Presidential Ballot

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
Trump Appeals Against Disqualification from Maine Presidential Ballot

Former President Donald Trump, in a recent turn of events, has contested the Maine secretary of state’s judgement of him being unfit to run for president due to his alleged involvement in an insurrection.

This appeal, filed in state court, stands on the argument that the secretary of state overstepped her boundaries by disqualifying Trump under the 14th Amendment. This case, bearing significant similarities with another from Colorado, has made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

As Trump pursues his appeals, he will continue to feature on the Republican primary ballots in both states, leaving the final decision hanging in the balance.

Trump’s Appeal and the Grounds Thereof

The appeal filed by Donald Trump challenges the decision of Maine’s Secretary of State to disqualify him from the Republican presidential primary ballot.

Trump’s argument hinges on the claim of bias and denial of due process by the secretary of state. This decision forms a part of a series of challenges to Trump’s eligibility for the presidency across multiple states.

Politics United States
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

