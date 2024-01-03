Trump Appeals Against Disqualification from Maine Presidential Ballot

Former President Donald Trump, in a recent turn of events, has contested the Maine secretary of state’s judgement of him being unfit to run for president due to his alleged involvement in an insurrection.

This appeal, filed in state court, stands on the argument that the secretary of state overstepped her boundaries by disqualifying Trump under the 14th Amendment. This case, bearing significant similarities with another from Colorado, has made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

As Trump pursues his appeals, he will continue to feature on the Republican primary ballots in both states, leaving the final decision hanging in the balance.

Trump’s Appeal and the Grounds Thereof

The appeal filed by Donald Trump challenges the decision of Maine’s Secretary of State to disqualify him from the Republican presidential primary ballot.

Trump’s argument hinges on the claim of bias and denial of due process by the secretary of state. This decision forms a part of a series of challenges to Trump’s eligibility for the presidency across multiple states.