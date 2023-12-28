Trump and Hunter Biden Employ Similar Legal Strategy in Ongoing Cases

In a convergence of legal strategy, former President Donald Trump and Hunter Biden, son of incumbent President Joe Biden, are using an analogous defense tactic in their respective ongoing cases. Both have lodged claims of selective and vindictive prosecution, striving to convince judges to dismiss their cases.

The Charges

Trump is grappling with charges tied to his alleged maneuvers to retain power post the 2020 election loss. In contrast, Hunter Biden stands accused of deception about his drug use when buying a firearm. Trump’s defense asserts that the prosecution’s purpose is to stymie his potential re-election bid. Simultaneously, Hunter Biden’s counsel suggests that the special counsel succumbed to Republican political pressure.

The Legal Perspective

Legal pundits, however, view such motions as having slender chances of success. The rationale lies in the robust presumption that prosecutors possess discretion in deciding whom to charge. Overcoming this presumption demands defendants to demonstrate that the prosecutor’s actions were not legitimate.

Hunter Biden’s legal team acknowledges the rarity of success in these motions, pointing to the hurdle of establishing prosecutorial intent. Trump, on his part, has additionally claimed immunity from prosecution as a former president.

The Concept of Vindictive Prosecution

The concept of vindictive prosecution necessitates proof that the government is retaliating against a defendant for exercising constitutional rights—a complicated argument to substantiate. A recent case cited as an outlier involved anti-abortion activists who successfully asserted that they were unfairly targeted in comparison to Black Lives Matter protesters. Nonetheless, success in such motions often invites further legal scrutiny, which may not play out in the defendants’ favor.