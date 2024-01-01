en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Trump and Haley: The Front-Runners in Republican Primary Race

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Trump and Haley: The Front-Runners in Republican Primary Race

As the Republican party gears up for the primary season, Donald Trump and Nikki Haley are emerging as significant figures in the candidacy race. In the political panorama of the GOP, strategies are being honed, campaigns are ramping up, and the dynamics of the Republican primary race are shifting.

Trump and Haley: Power Players in the Republican Race

Former President Donald Trump continues to be a dominant force in the political landscape, despite his removal from primary ballots in Maine and Colorado. His legal team’s expected appeal to these decisions could, according to New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, bolster Trump’s ‘victim card’ posture in the presidential race. However, Trump’s potential second presidency is looking increasingly unbound, with traditional GOP stalwarts being replaced by MAGA loyalists. The former president’s campaign boasts backing from over 100 Republicans in Congress and continues to lead in the polls, highlighting Trump’s undeniable influence.

But Nikki Haley is not far behind. Endorsed by Sununu, Haley is seen as the only candidate capable of defeating Trump. Despite a minor misstep where she failed to mention slavery as a cause of the Civil War, Haley’s potential for victory remains strong. With only a 4-point lead for Trump in the polls, Haley’s chances of winning could be bolstered if her GOP primary rival, Chris Christie, opts to drop out of the race.

The GOP Primary Landscape

As we approach the New Hampshire primary elections, scheduled for January 23, polling data indicates a close contest between Trump and Haley. Other contenders in the race include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, along with long-shot candidates former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and businessman Ryan Binkley. However, the field is expected to narrow following four debates and the upcoming Iowa Caucus and New Hampshire primary.

The Influence of Trump’s Endorsement

Trump’s endorsement continues to be highly influential, especially in the Ohio Senate race. The ‘digital Trump badge’ has become a potent fundraising tool for GOP members, and candidates are eagerly competing for his endorsement in both House and Senate primaries.

As the Republican primary season unfolds, the political strategies, support bases, and potential impacts of these candidates will shape the party’s chances in the general elections. With the influence of Trump’s endorsement looming large and the increasing competitiveness between Haley and Trump, the race is set to be a closely watched event.

0
Politics United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tsai Ing-wen's 2024 New Year Address: A Reflection on Taiwan's Journey and Aspirations

By Rafia Tasleem

New Year Riots in Netherlands: Over 200 Arrests Amid Widespread Disruptions

By Ebenezer Mensah

Botswana Bar Owners Face Charges for New Year's Eve Violations: A Mixed Start to the Year

By Salman Khan

Slovak PM Fico Criticizes NATO and U.S. Role in Ukraine Crisis

By Rizwan Shah

A New Dawn in Fujian: Optimized Exit-Entry Services for Taiwan Compatr ...
@China · 3 mins
A New Dawn in Fujian: Optimized Exit-Entry Services for Taiwan Compatr ...
heart comment 0
APM Calls for Accountability and Unity Among Nigerians in New Year Message

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

APM Calls for Accountability and Unity Among Nigerians in New Year Message
Governor Aiyedatiwa Calls for Peaceful Conduct in Ondo Election, Outlines Policy Priorities

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Governor Aiyedatiwa Calls for Peaceful Conduct in Ondo Election, Outlines Policy Priorities
DeSantis Doubles Down on Iowa Campaigning Ahead of Key Republican Caucus

By Bijay Laxmi

DeSantis Doubles Down on Iowa Campaigning Ahead of Key Republican Caucus
Iran Willing to Resume Nuclear Talks Amid Global Tensions

By Mazhar Abbas

Iran Willing to Resume Nuclear Talks Amid Global Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Apple's iOS 15 Unveils Hidden White Noise Feature
23 seconds
Apple's iOS 15 Unveils Hidden White Noise Feature
Colts Edge Close Victory Over Raiders, Strengthening Playoff Hopes
57 seconds
Colts Edge Close Victory Over Raiders, Strengthening Playoff Hopes
Tsai Ing-wen's 2024 New Year Address: A Reflection on Taiwan's Journey and Aspirations
1 min
Tsai Ing-wen's 2024 New Year Address: A Reflection on Taiwan's Journey and Aspirations
'Sick Buildings' Cause Health Concerns for Barbados Workers
1 min
'Sick Buildings' Cause Health Concerns for Barbados Workers
Naomi Osaka Triumphs in Comeback Match at Brisbane International
2 mins
Naomi Osaka Triumphs in Comeback Match at Brisbane International
Slovak PM Fico Criticizes NATO and U.S. Role in Ukraine Crisis
3 mins
Slovak PM Fico Criticizes NATO and U.S. Role in Ukraine Crisis
A New Dawn in Fujian: Optimized Exit-Entry Services for Taiwan Compatriots
10 mins
A New Dawn in Fujian: Optimized Exit-Entry Services for Taiwan Compatriots
APM Calls for Accountability and Unity Among Nigerians in New Year Message
11 mins
APM Calls for Accountability and Unity Among Nigerians in New Year Message
Governor Aiyedatiwa Calls for Peaceful Conduct in Ondo Election, Outlines Policy Priorities
11 mins
Governor Aiyedatiwa Calls for Peaceful Conduct in Ondo Election, Outlines Policy Priorities
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
34 mins
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
3 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
3 hours
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
3 hours
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
4 hours
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
4 hours
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
4 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
4 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
4 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app