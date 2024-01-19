Trump Advises Against Hiring Strategist Jeff Roe; Congressional Deal Remains Elusive

In an unfolding political narrative, former President Donald Trump has reportedly cautioned down-ballot Republican candidates against employing strategist Jeff Roe or his firm, Axiom Strategies. This advice stems from Roe's previous work for Governor Ron DeSantis' super PAC, Never Back Down, a relationship that ended in controversy and subsequent resignation.

Advertisment

Trump's Warning to Republican Candidates

Trump and his close associates are urging GOP candidates to abstain from engaging with Roe or his firm, a move that is seen as an attempt to restrict the revenue of Axiom in political retribution. Trump's decision to dissuade potential candidates from hiring Roe comes after he reportedly considered, and then rejected, the idea of hiring Roe to lead his possible 2024 presidential campaign.

Impact on the Political Landscape

Advertisment

This caution from Trump carries significant implications for the 2024 Republican primary and the standing of potential candidates. With Trump's influence still looming large over the party, his perspectives could sway the strategic decisions of Republican candidates.

Legislative Matters and Internal Dynamics

In related news, a recent meeting between President Joe Biden and Congressional leaders failed to reach a conclusive deal, with clear differences persisting over border security funding and aid to Ukraine. House Speaker Mike Johnson has stressed the importance of border security, reflecting concerns echoed by Trump, who is believed to be influencing the negotiations. Despite some participants expressing optimism, the intricate dynamics among the House, Senate, and the White House, coupled with hard-right Republicans and Trump's influence, indicate that striking an agreement will be a complex task.