en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Trump Addresses Criticism of Public Disparagement of Former Associates

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
Trump Addresses Criticism of Public Disparagement of Former Associates

During a recent town hall event in Iowa, former President Donald Trump was questioned about his habit of publicly criticizing and demeaning former associates. The question was posed by a supporter named Jane, who praised Trump for his achievements but expressed concern about his public disparagement of individuals who had once worked closely with him.

Trump’s Response

Trump responded by stating that he had no difficulty in finding competent individuals willing to work with him. He dismissed some former staff members as ‘stiffs’ and emphasized his ability to distinguish between the competent and incompetent within Washington’s political sphere. The former President also took this opportunity to target Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a contender for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination.

Attack on Ron DeSantis

Trump claimed that DeSantis would have been working in a pizza shop or law firm if it had not been for the endorsement he received from Trump. This endorsement, according to Trump, was instrumental in DeSantis’s election victory. The former President accused DeSantis of disloyalty for choosing to run against him in the upcoming election.

Additional Criticisms

Trump also referred to former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley as a ‘birdbrain’ and mentioned other individuals he had previously disparaged, including ex-Attorney General Bill Barr and former FBI Director James Comey. This event further highlighted Trump’s contentious relationship with many of his former associates and colleagues.

Trump’s comments and the ensuing discussions reflect the complex and often controversial dynamics of political relationships within the GOP, particularly in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election. As the election approaches, these relationships and the public statements made by key players will likely continue to shape the political landscape.

Amid these discussions, HuffPost has reiterated its commitment to providing freely accessible, high-quality journalism. Reader contributions are a crucial factor in maintaining this commitment, enabling HuffPost to continue delivering news and insights to a global audience.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
12 mins ago
Trump Dominates Iowa Polls Ahead of First Caucuses
In the final countdown to the nation’s first caucuses, former President Donald Trump asserts a decisive lead in the Iowa caucuses, per a recent NBC News/Des Moines Register poll. Trump’s commanding presence in the Republican landscape is underscored by a substantial 48% support from likely Republican voters, just two days before the pivotal event. Trump’s
Trump Dominates Iowa Polls Ahead of First Caucuses
Assam CM Sarma Criticizes INDIA Alliance and Congress Party
2 hours ago
Assam CM Sarma Criticizes INDIA Alliance and Congress Party
Pakistan's Supreme Court Denies Imran Khan's PTI Party its Iconic Symbol for Upcoming Elections
2 hours ago
Pakistan's Supreme Court Denies Imran Khan's PTI Party its Iconic Symbol for Upcoming Elections
JP Nadda Critiques Opposition, Highlights BJP's Commitment to Inclusive Development
13 mins ago
JP Nadda Critiques Opposition, Highlights BJP's Commitment to Inclusive Development
Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections
18 mins ago
Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections
Palm Desert City Council Approves Shift to Five Voting Districts
2 hours ago
Palm Desert City Council Approves Shift to Five Voting Districts
Latest Headlines
World News
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
12 seconds
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
2 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
2 mins
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
2 mins
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
2 mins
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
3 mins
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
Sanders' Campaign Funds Transfer to Family-Run Institute Sparks Ethical Concerns
3 mins
Sanders' Campaign Funds Transfer to Family-Run Institute Sparks Ethical Concerns
Ryan Curtis: Bellator Featherweight's Career Cut Short by Spinal Injury
3 mins
Ryan Curtis: Bellator Featherweight's Career Cut Short by Spinal Injury
Palestinian American Scholar Accuses Biden of Genocide in Yemen
4 mins
Palestinian American Scholar Accuses Biden of Genocide in Yemen
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app