Iran

Trump Accuses Iran of Tanker Attacks Amid Rising Tensions

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:01 pm EST
Trump Accuses Iran of Tanker Attacks Amid Rising Tensions

President Donald Trump has accused Iran of orchestrating recent attacks on oil tankers close to the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for global oil shipments. The accusation was made during his interview on Fox News Channel’s ‘Fox & Friends,’ where he cited evidence that allegedly implicates Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. The evidence, released by the U.S. Central Command, reportedly shows Iran’s Revolutionary Guard removing an unexploded mine from the Japanese-owned tanker, Kokuka Courageous. Iran, however, denies any involvement in these attacks.

Incident Coincides with Abe’s Iran Visit

The tanker attacks occurred amidst Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to Iran, where he advocated for dialogue and negotiations. This view was echoed by Trump, who expressed his wish for Iran to return to the negotiating table. The United States has imposed stringent sanctions on Iran, and in the aftermath of the attacks, the Trump administration has been mulling over the reinstatement of naval escorts for vessels traversing the Strait of Hormuz.

Escalating Tensions and Provocations

Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican ally of Trump, endorsed immediate action on the naval escort proposal. President Trump also issued a stern warning to Iran against any attempts to close the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting that such an endeavor would be met with a swift response. In an apparent show of defiance, Iran has dispatched a warship to the Red Sea, putting U.S. forces on alert and potentially instigating Houthi militants who have been disrupting shipping in the region.

Trump and Khamenei’s War of Words

Amid these escalating tensions, Trump has warned Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to be cautious with his words, following Khamenei’s derogatory remarks about Trump. This follows a period of unrest in Iran where protests erupted after the accidental downing of a Ukrainian passenger airliner by Iran’s air defenses. The incident, which Iran initially denied responsibility for, happened shortly after Iran launched ballistic missiles at two bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq. The ensuing protests led to a harsh police response, with Amnesty International accusing Iranian security forces of employing unlawful force against peaceful protesters.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

