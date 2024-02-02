Trump's 2024 Campaign Courts Megadonors, Gains Support from Former Opponents

For the second time, the political spectacle of Donald Trump's presidential campaign is gearing up, this time for the 2024 race. As the campaign staff attempts to woo GOP megadonors, they are downplaying Trump's controversial statements, seemingly an echo of the tactics employed during his 2016 run. This strategy was discussed in detail during a segment on MSNBC's Deadline: White House, hosted by guest Alicia Menendez, with Republican writer Tim Miller.

Miller, a seasoned political commentator, expressed skepticism about the campaign's pitch. He pointed out the striking similarity to the 2016 campaign's attempts to mitigate Trump's rhetoric, a strategy that, in hindsight, proved ineffective. Miller criticized the donors who once opposed Trump but are now overlooking their previous stances for the potential power and influence they could gain should Trump be re-elected in 2024.

Notable Figures in the Spotlight

Miller didn't shy away from naming specific individuals and groups that have seemingly abandoned their principles for political gain. He mentioned Susie Wiles, his former boss and a Trump campaign adviser, and donors like Paul Singer and Charles Schwab. These individuals were part of the anti-Trump movement dubbed 'Never Trump' but now appear to be rationalizing their support for the former president.

Miller called out the hypocrisy of these actions and urged these donors to either stand by their principles or openly support Trump without attempting to disguise their intentions. He questioned the validity of their justifications and stressed the need for transparency in political affiliations and donations.