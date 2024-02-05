Trumbull County Proposes Novel Solution to Staffing Challenge at Polling Stations

Trumbull County commissioners are deliberating a proposal that could potentially solve the staffing challenges faced by the county's Board of Elections. The proposed initiative seeks to incentivize county employees to serve as poll workers by offering them their regular salaries in addition to standard poll worker pay. This proposition has emerged as a potential solution to the pressing issue of attracting a fresh generation of poll workers, an uphill battle that the Board of Elections has been fighting.

Proposal Details and Potential Impact

The proposal, put forth by Edrea Mientkiewicz, the Deputy Director of the Board of Elections, suggests that county employees who take on the role of poll workers should be entitled to their base salaries in addition to the standard poll worker pay. This remuneration includes $133 for election days and an additional $25 for training days. However, this proposal is applicable only to county employees who are registered voters in Trumbull County. Their supervisors, depending on department needs, need to approve their participation.

Mixed Opinions Among Commissioners

The proposal has received a mixed response from the commissioners. While some, such as Mauro Cantalamessa, are meticulously reviewing the resolution before making a decision, Commissioner Niki Frenchko has expressed concerns. Frenchko's worries revolve around the selection process of county employees and the potential financial burden on taxpayers. On the other hand, Commissioner Denny Malloy pointed out that similar practices are already being implemented in other Ohio counties.

A Solution to Staffing Challenges

Trumbull County requires a total of approximately 720 poll workers, which includes 632 for full staffing and an additional 20% as a backup. Despite the recruitment challenges, the county has managed to keep polling sites operational by reallocating workers as needed. Mientkiewicz highlighted that professionals like attorneys are incentivized to work the polls through state programs that offer credit. If the proposal is approved, there are plans to urge other localities to adopt similar measures. Training for new poll workers is scheduled to commence shortly, with a two-day session for newcomers and a one-day refresher for seasoned workers.