Politics

Trumbull County Board of Elections Certifies All Candidates in Flawless Process

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:16 am EST
In a flawless execution of democratic procedures, the Trumbull County Board of Elections in Warren has certified all partisan candidates, questions, issues, and local options for the upcoming primary election slated for March 19. The board’s recent meeting ended on a high note with no issues concerning the petitions submitted. Every candidate and issue found their place on the ballot without any exclusions.

Unblemished Record and Smooth Process

Stephanie Penrose, the Executive Director, lauded the perfection of the submissions and attributed the smooth process to the election unfolding in an even-numbered year, which typically witnesses fewer petitions. Odd-numbered years usually see a more significant volume of petitions, making problems more frequent. With the ballot language still under scrutiny by state officials, the local team anticipates no alterations that would affect the candidates or issues on the local ballot.

Satisfaction Expressed by Board President

Board president Mark Alberini and other members expressed their satisfaction with the seamless process. The certification of candidates and issues for the impending primary election sets the stage for a democratic contest where every citizen’s voice counts.

Reproductive Rights and Voting Access

Outside of Ohio, various states are making efforts to put reproductive rights on the ballot, including initiatives in Michigan, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, and South Dakota. Additionally, Democratic-controlled legislatures in Maryland and New York have approved abortion rights measures. Democratic lawmakers in Pennsylvania and Virginia have proposed resolutions to protect abortion access.

The Boston City Council approved a petition for a special law to expand voting access to non-citizens, including immigrants with legal status. The proposal aims to uphold the fundamental American principle of ‘No taxation without representation.’ Lawyers have indicated that courts are likely to look to precedent set by other states in the event of any legal challenges to voting expansion.

Presidential Preference Primary Candidates 2024

The State Board of Elections finalized the list of presidential preference primary candidates for 2024, based on the lists of candidates provided by the state’s political parties. No additional candidates were added beyond what the parties requested for their primaries. The primary election is scheduled for March 5, and ballots will be sent to voters who requested them from January 19, 2024, onward. Furthermore, the State Board selected 10 counties to participate in a signature matching pilot program following the March primary election.

Politics United States
