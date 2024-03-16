Tripurdaman Singh at IndiaTodayConclave24: Indian Democracy's Uniqueness vs Western Norms

At the recent India Today Conclave 2024, author and historian Tripurdaman Singh provided a fresh perspective on the uniqueness of Indian democracy, challenging the conventional comparisons with Western democratic norms. During a session titled 'Why the West gets India’s democracy wrong', Singh emphasized the distinct path of democracy in India, shaped by its own historical and socio-political context, and critiqued the West's misunderstanding and misrepresentation of it.

Advertisment

Unpacking Indian Democracy's Uniqueness

“Indian democracy is normatively unique. The normative comparison to the West, where you say the degree of difference somehow represents a spectrum of inferiority, in my mind, is a very strange and unproductive comparison to make,” Singh stated. He pointed out that allegations of democratic backsliding in India fail to consider the country's unique foundation and the specific set of circumstances it addresses, highlighting the folly in comparing it with the advanced democracies of Western Europe and North America.

Challenging Western Misconceptions

Advertisment

Singh also tackled the issue of bias and ignorance in the West's portrayal of India. He argued that orientalist stereotyping and a lack of understanding about India's achievements and challenges have led to a skewed representation in Western discourse. Furthermore, Singh addressed questions about the Uniform Civil Code and the Citizenship Amendment Act, explaining these as examples of the state's necessary intervention in social relations, rather than evidences of rising majoritarianism.

Electoral Polity and Social Reforms

Discussing the design of electoral polity in India, Singh acknowledged its majoritarian nature due to the first-pass-the-post principle but argued that this does not negate the necessity for state-led social reforms in a diverse society like India. He emphasized the socially revolutionary aspect of the Indian Constitution, which empowers the state to intervene in social domains to regulate and legalize social relationships, a concept rooted in the thoughts of Ambedkar and Nehru.

The dialogue at India Today Conclave 2024, led by Tripurdaman Singh, sheds light on the intricacies of Indian democracy, urging a reevaluation of how it is perceived and compared to Western standards. By highlighting the unique trajectory of Indian democracy, Singh not only refutes claims of democratic backsliding but also calls for a deeper understanding and appreciation of India's democratic processes and achievements, beyond the orientalist stereotypes and ignorance prevalent in Western discourse.