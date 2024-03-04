Tripura Budget Critique: Opposition Flags Unspent Funds, Insufficient Tribal Welfare

During a recent Assembly session on the budget, Opposition leaders from Tipra Motha and CPI(M) voiced significant concerns over the Rs 27,804.66 crore budget proposal presented by the Finance Minister of Tripura. The criticism centered around the budget's failure to address the needs of specific groups, inadequate funding for tribal welfare, outsourcing of crop insurance, and the issue of unspent funds, highlighting a disconnect between the government's objectives and the realities faced by its citizens.

Key Criticisms and Concerns

Opposition leader Animesh Debbarma criticized the budget for its lack of focus on downtrodden people, SC, ST, tea-garden labourers, and unemployed youths. Debbarma also pointed out the nominal increase in the budget allocation for tribal welfare, questioning the government's commitment to making tribals self-sufficient. Additionally, he highlighted the outsourcing of crop insurance to private companies as a flawed move, especially after farmers insured against untimely rainfall did not receive benefits. The Opposition's critique was further bolstered by a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report noting that a significant portion of the previous budget's funds remained unspent.

Government's Stance and Intentions Questioned

Debbarma compared the current budget with those of the past five to six years, finding little difference and questioning the government's long-term intentions for the state's development. The reclassification of the 'Below Poverty Line' (BPL) category to 'Priority Group' was also scrutinized, with Debbarma claiming that a vast majority of the state's population falls under this new category without adequate provisions in the budget to support them. The lack of a clear target group and a strategic plan for development was a recurring theme in the Opposition's critique.

Unspent Funds and Lack of Monitoring

CPI(M) legislative party leader Jitendra Chaudhary echoed Debbarma's concerns by pointing out the significant percentage of unspent funds in various departments, attributing this to a lack of direction and monitoring by the government. Chaudhary's allegations of looting in every department further emphasized the perceived disarray within the current administration. The disparity in Dearness Allowance between central and state government employees was another point of contention, showcasing the financial challenges faced by state employees in comparison to their central counterparts.

As the Assembly session unfolded, it became clear that the Opposition's concerns were not just about numbers and percentages but about the underlying vision for Tripura's future. The critique of the budget proposal sheds light on broader issues of governance, accountability, and social justice in the state. With significant portions of the budget reportedly unspent and contentious decisions regarding funding allocations, the debate in Tripura's Assembly highlights a critical juncture for the state's development trajectory and governance approach. The coming days are likely to see further discussions and responses from the government as it navigates these challenges.