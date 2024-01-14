Trinidad’s Integrity Commission Faces Lawsuit Over Terminated Probe

Legal action is looming over the Integrity Commission of Trinidad and Tobago, as it faces a lawsuit by political activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj. The lawsuit, greenlit by High Court Judge Devindra Rampersad, centers on the controversial termination of an investigation into Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley’s townhouse purchase in Tobago. Maharaj’s legal offensive is hinged on his conviction that the commission’s decision to discontinue the probe, and its subsequent refusal to reopen it, are not only unfair but also illegal, unreasonable, and irrational.

Allegations and Investigation

The controversy at the heart of this lawsuit stems from allegations that Prime Minister Rowley failed to declare both the ownership of the townhouse and the discounted purchase price. Maharaj posits that this could potentially be construed as a gift under the Integrity in Public Life Act. The Integrity Commission, however, had previously embarked on investigations into two complaints against Rowley. The conclusion of these investigations was that the discounted price did not need to be disclosed since it wasn’t related to his duties as Prime Minister.

Prime Minister’s Defense

The commission also found no reasonable grounds to infer that Rowley knowingly made a false statement about the property’s value. In his defense, the Prime Minister has publicly stated that he properly declared the townhouse. He has criticized the commission for what he perceives as politically motivated investigations.

Legal Challenge and Future Proceedings

Maharaj’s legal challenge not only targets the commission’s actions but also includes a request for the court to order the commission to reconsider his complaints. The proceedings are set to continue with a case management hearing scheduled for February 23. The impending legal battle promises to add a new chapter to the ongoing saga of political intrigue and accountability in Trinidad and Tobago.