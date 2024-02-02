Trinidad and Tobago’s PM Rowley Announces Vacation Plans, Participation in Key Meetings, and Discusses Political Future

In a recent press briefing held in Port-of-Spain, Dr. Keith Rowley, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, unveiled his plans for an imminent vacation and medical check-up. Before his departure, however, Rowley will be making significant contributions at two key events in Guyana: the Guyana Energy Conference from February 19-22, and the subsequent Caricom Heads of Government meeting.

Continuity Despite Absence

Despite the Prime Minister's upcoming absence, he assured that the wheels of parliamentary affairs would continue to turn unhindered. In the age of advanced communication, Rowley highlighted that he could remain involved and informed remotely. This assurance is crucial for Trinidad and Tobago as it navigates pressing matters of public concern.

Rowley's Political Future

Addressing speculation about his political future, Rowley, who recently hinted at retirement, remained non-committal about his plans to contest the next general election. His current focus, he reiterated, is centered on the pressing issues affecting the public. However, he did express confidence in the People's National Movement's (PNM) ability to govern effectively in his absence. He particularly pointed to the younger members he has introduced into the government as a testament to this confidence.

Succession and Successor

In a moment of levity during the briefing, when quizzed about his ideal successor, Prime Minister Rowley humorously named his grandson, Lucas. This comment, while light-hearted, underlines the Prime Minister's belief in the future generation's potential to lead.