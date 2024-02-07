Trinidad and Tobago's PM Criticizes Media's Portrayal of Crime-Fighting Efforts

Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, has launched a scathing critique of the media's portrayal of his government's crime-fighting strategies. In a fiery rebuttal, he emphasized that the administration should not be held answerable for areas beyond its control. The Prime Minister's remarks come in the backdrop of a mounting wave of criticism, primarily aimed at the perceived inefficiencies in tackling crime.

Advertisment

Defending the Government's Approach

Dr. Rowley robustly defended his government's approach, citing the 2017 report of the manpower audit committee led by Prof Ramesh Deosaran. He highlighted that the government has been diligently following the committee's recommendations over the past nine years, with a focus on addressing the manpower deficit in the police force. This strategic approach, he underscored, was a marked departure from the short-term, reactive policies of previous administrations.

Criticism of the Media and Opposition

Advertisment

The Prime Minister also took a swipe at the media, the opposition, and former political figures for their role in shaping the current process for selecting the top police official. This process, he suggested, has led to a series of temporary acting appointments rather than permanent positions. His comments were in the context of the recent struggles of Erla Harewood-Christopher, the current top cop, who fumbled with basic statistics during a parliamentary committee session.

On National Security and Anti-Crime Initiative

Despite the anticipation for a detailed briefing on national security and the new $100 million anti-crime initiative, Dr. Rowley refrained from evaluating Harewood-Christopher's performance or discussing the anti-crime plan's progress. He revealed that the cabinet had decided last year to renew Harewood-Christopher's contract annually instead of a three-year term, effectively leaving her in an acting position. He insinuated that the media should not hold the government accountable for this decision, sparking a fresh round of debate on the government's handling of crime.