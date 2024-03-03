Trinidad and Tobago Enhances Border Security with BPSA Amid Staffing Shortages

In Trinidad and Tobago, the Customs and Excise Division (CED) faces a severe staffing shortage, significantly impairing its ability to combat the influx of illegal firearms and ammunition through the country's borders. A Joint Select Committee (JSC) on National Security, led by Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland, has laid out a comprehensive report in the House of Representatives, shedding light on this critical issue and proposing the establishment of a Border Protection and Security Agency (BPSA) to enhance border security functions.

The JSC's findings reveal that the CED operates with only 352 personnel, just 50% of the outdated 700 employee mandate, amidst an explosion of containerized cargo post-1990. This dire shortage undermines the division's mission to secure the nation's borders effectively. Furthermore, the existing fleet of Mobile VACIS scanners, deemed not fit for purpose, exacerbates the situation, limiting the division's capability to inspect containers efficiently and leaving the country vulnerable to the smuggling of illegal weapons.

Recommendations for Reform

To address these challenges, the JSC recommends the creation of the BPSA, a move aimed at segregating border security duties from the CED's customs and excise functions. This strategic shift would enable the CED to focus on revenue collection and trade policy enforcement, while the BPSA would take on the responsibility of conducting specialized screenings and collaborating with law enforcement agencies to intercept illicit cargo. The establishment of a comprehensive database for transit sheds and bonded warehouses, alongside the swift procurement of modern scanning facilities, are among the suggested measures to bolster the country's border security infrastructure.

The proposed changes underscore a pivotal moment for Trinidad and Tobago's approach to national security and trade policy enforcement. Separating the border protection and security function from the customs and excise role could significantly enhance the effectiveness of both entities. With the potential establishment of the BPSA, Trinidad and Tobago may see a marked improvement in its ability to stem the flow of illegal firearms and ammunition, ensuring a safer environment for its citizens and a more secure climate for legitimate trade and economic activities.

The call for the creation of a Border Protection and Security Agency reflects a critical step toward addressing the staffing and technological deficiencies plaguing the Customs and Excise Division.