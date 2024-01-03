en English
Politics

Trinidad and Tobago to Honor Former Prime Minister, Basdeo Panday, with State Funeral

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:31 pm EST
Trinidad and Tobago to Honor Former Prime Minister, Basdeo Panday, with State Funeral

In an unprecedented move, Trinidad and Tobago are set to honor their former Prime Minister, Basdeo Panday, with a state funeral incorporating full Hindu rites. This marks the first time a former Prime Minister of the twin-island republic is being accorded such an honor. Panday, a key figure in the nation’s politics, passed away at the age of 90 in a Jacksonville, Florida hospital.

Basdeo Panday: A Charismatic Leader

Often referred to as the ‘Silver Fox,’ Panday was a charismatic leader and a significant figure in Trinidad and Tobago’s politics. His tenure as Prime Minister ran from November 9, 1995, to December 24, 2001. He was greatly admired for his contributions to the country, including his efforts to provide safety and security during his time in office. Notably, his legacy includes a strong focus on equality and the establishment of Equal Opportunity legislation.

Government’s Role in Honouring Panday

The government of Trinidad and Tobago has played a crucial role in ensuring the dignified return of Panday’s body to his homeland. The Minister of National Security, Fitzgerald Hinds, confirmed the government’s engagement in coordinating with Panday’s family to respect their wishes and adhere to Hindu funeral customs. In a public gesture of respect, flags across the nation have been flown at half-mast since yesterday.

A Historic Moment for Trinidad and Tobago

This state funeral marks a historic moment for Trinidad and Tobago as all previous Prime Ministers, including Eric Williams, George Chambers, Arthur NR Robinson, and Patrick Manning, were reportedly buried under Christian rites. In addition to facilitating Panday’s medical treatment overseas, the government is also bearing the costs for his repatriation and funeral arrangements, reflecting the nation’s deep respect for the late leader.

Tributes from various politicians and public figures have been pouring in, acknowledging Panday’s impact on the nation and expressing condolences to his family and loved ones. As the country mourns the loss of a revered leader, the planned state funeral with full Hindu rites symbolizes not only respect for Panday’s contributions but also the multicultural fabric of Trinidad and Tobago society.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

