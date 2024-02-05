Trinidad and Tobago Strengthens Counter-Trafficking Efforts with IOM Collaboration

On the chilly morning of January 18, 2024, the corridors of the Ministry of National Security's Head Office in Port of Spain buzzed with anticipation. The Honourable Fitzgerald Hinds, Minister of National Security of Trinidad and Tobago, was meeting with a key international partner, Patrice Quesada, the International Organization for Migration's (IOM) Regional Coordinator for the Caribbean and Chief of Mission for Barbados.

Strengthening Ties for a Greater Cause

The meeting was a testament to the ongoing collaborative efforts between the Trinidad and Tobago government and the IOM, particularly in areas of gravity like migration and counter-trafficking initiatives. Minister Hinds expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the IOM's support in national migration-related efforts, a testament to the power of international solidarity in tackling global issues.

Training and Infrastructure: The Twin Pillars

Among the key topics of discussion were training for shelter management and the refurbishment of additional shelters for victims of trafficking. These initiatives, crucial in providing support and solace for victims, fall under the purview of the HER CTIP project (Heal Empower Rise, Counter Trafficking in Persons Project). This project, a beacon of hope for victims, is a shining example of the potential of collaborative efforts.

Reaffirming Commitment: A Promise for the Future

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to continuing this long-established partnership, centered on migration issues and support for victims of trafficking. Quesada appreciated the strong relationship with the government, a bond forged in shared objectives and mutual respect. The meeting, then, was not just a platform for discussion, but a solid reaffirmation of a shared vision and the resolve to fight human trafficking together.