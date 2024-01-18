en English
Crime

Trinidad and Tobago PM to Address Call for State of Emergency Amid Rising Crime Concerns

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:32 am EST
Trinidad and Tobago PM to Address Call for State of Emergency Amid Rising Crime Concerns

In a significant political development, Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, is set to respond to a call by Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, for the government to declare a state of emergency (SoE) in light of escalating crime concerns. The address is slated for a public meeting of the People’s National Movement (PNM) in San Juan.

Rowley’s Response Awaited

The Opposition Leader’s plea for a state of emergency emerged during the United National Congress’ Anti-Crime Town Hall meeting series. PM Rowley, however, refrained from discussing the crime issue at a recent PNM event at Balisier House, indicating he would address the matter at the forthcoming meeting.

Rowley on Media’s Role in Society

During the Balisier House event, Rowley reflected on the media’s role in society, insisting his government was held to a higher standard by the media. He acknowledged interacting with media coverage daily, emphasizing the importance of media in maintaining government accountability and freedom in Trinidad and Tobago.

Transparent Administration

Rowley also claimed that his administration has been transparent, purporting to be the ‘most available’ Prime Minister in the country’s history. He underscored that Trinidad and Tobago enjoys a high level of freedom of speech under his leadership.

The Opposition’s View

On the other side, Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is of the opinion that declaring a state of emergency could significantly mitigate the current wave of crime sweeping the nation. Gary Griffith, leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA), also concurred with Persad-Bissessar, stating that a state of emergency is an effective crime reduction measure. However, Griffith also brought attention to other tools like the Anti-Terrorism Act that can cripple gang activity, hinting at the complexity of the issue at hand.

Crime Politics Trinidad and Tobago
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

