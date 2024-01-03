Trinidad and Tobago Mourns Former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday

With profound sorrow, Trinidad and Tobago bids farewell to former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday, who passed away at the age of 90. Born in the humble environs of St Julien Village, Panday’s journey to the highest office in the country is a testament to his tenacity and commitment to public service.

Basdeo Panday was born to a poor peasant family in the rural community of St Julien. Despite his modest background, he was resolute about using education as a tool to transcend his circumstances.

Remembered as an energetic and curious student, Panday attended the local St Julien Presbyterian School.

This early appetite for learning would later propel him to study drama, law, and economics in the United Kingdom, establishing a diverse educational foundation that would serve him throughout his political career.