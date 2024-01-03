en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Trinidad and Tobago Mourns Former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:10 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:15 am EST
Trinidad and Tobago Mourns Former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday

With profound sorrow, Trinidad and Tobago bids farewell to former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday, who passed away at the age of 90. Born in the humble environs of St Julien Village, Panday’s journey to the highest office in the country is a testament to his tenacity and commitment to public service.

Basdeo Panday was born to a poor peasant family in the rural community of St Julien. Despite his modest background, he was resolute about using education as a tool to transcend his circumstances.

Remembered as an energetic and curious student, Panday attended the local St Julien Presbyterian School.

This early appetite for learning would later propel him to study drama, law, and economics in the United Kingdom, establishing a diverse educational foundation that would serve him throughout his political career.

0
Politics Trinidad and Tobago
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Trump's Rhetoric: Echoes of Historical Fascism and America's Response

By Ebenezer Mensah

Convicted UK Paedophile Colin Blanchard to Have Parole Board Hearing

By Hadeel Hashem

Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm

By Rafia Tasleem

Missing Woman's Estranged Husband Now Also Missing: Fails to Appear in Court

By Salman Khan

Ireland's Large-Scale Projects Plagued by 'Delusional Optimism': A Cal ...
@Business · 5 mins
Ireland's Large-Scale Projects Plagued by 'Delusional Optimism': A Cal ...
heart comment 0
Canada’s Federal Government Unveils $15.4 Billion Budget Cut

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada's Federal Government Unveils $15.4 Billion Budget Cut
Yukon Communities Association Pushes for Property Tax Increase

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Yukon Communities Association Pushes for Property Tax Increase
National Audit Office Reveals Financial Activities of Candidates in Local Elections

By María Alejandra Trujillo

National Audit Office Reveals Financial Activities of Candidates in Local Elections
No Politicians Arrested in Drug and Weapons Smuggling Network, Claims Security Source

By Safak Costu

No Politicians Arrested in Drug and Weapons Smuggling Network, Claims Security Source
Latest Headlines
World News
Roadrunners Vs. Rainbow Warriors: A Crucial Big West Conference Game
33 seconds
Roadrunners Vs. Rainbow Warriors: A Crucial Big West Conference Game
Liverpool's Masterclass: Record-breaking 7.26 xG Delivers Dominating Victory over Newcastle
2 mins
Liverpool's Masterclass: Record-breaking 7.26 xG Delivers Dominating Victory over Newcastle
Trump's Rhetoric: Echoes of Historical Fascism and America's Response
2 mins
Trump's Rhetoric: Echoes of Historical Fascism and America's Response
Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on 'The Overlap' Podcast
3 mins
Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on 'The Overlap' Podcast
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
5 mins
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs
6 mins
Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs
Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities
6 mins
Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities
Ireland's Large-Scale Projects Plagued by 'Delusional Optimism': A Call for Prudence
6 mins
Ireland's Large-Scale Projects Plagued by 'Delusional Optimism': A Call for Prudence
Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns
6 mins
Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
12 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app