Trinamool Congress Sends Strong Message to Congress Over Seat-Sharing in West Bengal

In an unexpected political move, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has purportedly communicated to the Congress its stance on seat-sharing for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. This strategic alignment is indicative of the ongoing negotiations and shifting alliances in the political landscape of West Bengal. The TMC has proffered two seats to the Congress, a proposition that the latter has disregarded as insufficient.

Unfolding Political Dynamics

The TMC has expressed interest in contesting from one seat in Meghalaya and at least two in Assam, demonstrating its willingness to steer the political battle in West Bengal owing to the Congress’ diminished position in the state. The two-party talks will henceforth occur only at the highest level, with the TMC seeking seats in Meghalaya and Assam. If the Congress can accommodate the TMC in these states, there is a possibility for a sympathetic reconsideration in Bengal.

TMC’s Firm Stance

Speculations suggest that the Congress has requested 9-12 seats. However, TMC sources indicate that the Congress did not exceed a 5 per cent vote share in 39 seats in the last election. The TMC has remained committed to the alliance, but it desires the Congress to acknowledge the prevailing political realities in Bengal.

Implications for Future Alliances

The TMC has signalled a reluctance to convene with the Congress alliance committee to discuss seat-sharing in West Bengal. It has proposed Malda Dakshin and Baharampur to the Congress, but the Congress has dismissed this offer, as it had previously secured those seats independently in 2019. The TMC is adamant about not conceding more seats to the Congress, a stance that casts a shadow on the prospect of a pact between the two parties. The TMC also harbours ambitions to contest seats outside of West Bengal, including in Meghalaya and Assam.