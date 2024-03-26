Trinamool Accuses Krishnanagar BJP Candidate's Ancestors of Aiding British Rule

The political landscape heats up in West Bengal as the Trinamool Congress levels serious allegations against Amrita Roy, the BJP candidate from Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat, claiming her family historically supported the British during key battles in India's struggle for independence. Kunal Ghosh, a Trinamool Congress leader, sparked controversy by stating that Roy's ancestor, Raja Krishnachandra Roy, aided British forces against Nawab of Bengal Siraj-ud-Daulah.
Historical Allegations and Political Implications
According to Ghosh, the royal family's supposed betrayal is emblematic of their political lineage and questions the integrity of the BJP's candidate selection. He further criticized the BJP by linking them to Veer Savarkar and accusing them of anti-national tendencies. In response, Amrita Roy vehemently refuted these claims, arguing that her family's decisions were taken to protect Hinduism and Sanatana Dharma from the perceived threats of the time.
Roy's Counterargument
Roy's defense highlights a nuanced perspective on historical events, suggesting that her ancestor's support for the British was a strategic move to safeguard religious freedoms under the threat of Siraj-ud-Daulah's rule. She emphasized the importance of understanding the context before passing judgment on historical figures and their decisions.
Political Rivalries and Voter Sentiment
This heated exchange between the Trinamool Congress and BJP underscores the intense political rivalry in West Bengal, with both parties vying for the support of a diverse electorate. The controversy sheds light on the complex interplay of history, politics, and religion in Indian elections, potentially influencing voter sentiment in the Krishnanagar constituency.
The allegations and defenses put forth by both parties reveal the deep historical roots of contemporary political battles in India. As voters in Krishnanagar and beyond process these claims, the outcome of this controversy may well hinge on the electorate's interpretation of history and its relevance to current political and social issues.