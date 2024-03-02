Tributes Pour in for Beloved Gun Dealer and Ex-Soldier Paddy O'Mahony at Kerry Funeral

The rural community of Castlemaine, County Kerry, is in mourning after the tragic death of Paddy O'Mahony, 84, a respected gun dealer and former soldier, who was found with a fatal gunshot wound at his home. O'Mahony, a foundational figure in the local shooting sports community and a cherished family man, was laid to rest today, leaving behind a legacy of loyalty, humor, and passion for firearms.

Remembering Paddy O'Mahony: A Life Well Lived

Paddy's funeral mass brought together friends, family, and admirers who celebrated his life and contributions. Known affectionately as "the cowboy" for his love of guns and his extensive service in the Irish Reserve Defence Forces, O'Mahony's character was highlighted by his unwavering loyalty and his unique ability to bring joy and laughter to those around him. Seoirse Devlin, a longtime friend and fellow ex-soldier, reminisced about their shared adventures and the deep bond formed through decades of friendship, honoring Paddy's dedication to the shooting community and his role as a mentor and coach.

A Legacy of Passion and Service

Throughout his life, O'Mahony's passion for firearms was evident in his involvement with the Kingdom Riocht Rifle and Pistol Club and his business, Alamo Gun Supply. Beyond his professional achievements, Paddy's personal life was marked by a deep love for his wife Lillie, his children, and grandchildren, and a newfound interest in gardening. His commitment to his community and the shooting sports was unparalleled, earning him respect and admiration from all corners of Ireland's hunting and shooting sector.

Final Farewell and Continuing Legacy

As Paddy O'Mahony is laid to rest, those who knew him reflect on the impact of his loss and the void left behind. Yet, his spirit and legacy continue to inspire, with promises from friends and family to carry forward his passion and values. The moving tributes at his funeral, including personal anecdotes and symbols representing his life's passions, underscored the deep affection and respect he garnered. Paddy's story is a testament to a life dedicated to service, friendship, and the pursuit of one's passions, leaving an indelible mark on the community of Castlemaine and beyond.