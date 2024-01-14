Trinidad & Tobago Mourns Humble Advocate Basdeo Panday’s Legacy

Trinidad and Tobago (TT) on Saturday bid a tearful yet celebratory farewell to Basdeo Panday, a figure of national renown, a family man, a champion for the vulnerable, and a visionary leader. His daughter, Mickela Panday, delivered a moving eulogy that highlighted the depth of his character and the breadth of his influence.

A man who was known for his humility, charm, and courage, Basdeo Panday was a symbol of national unity. His strong belief in equality resonated deeply with the public, earning him the reputation as one of the best prime ministers of TT. His dedication to constitutional reform and representation of smaller parties in the government has left a lasting legacy, a reflection of his tireless efforts towards fostering national progress.

A Family Man

His devotion extended beyond his political career; Panday was a loving family man. The bond within the Panday family was evident during the eulogy, as Mickela was overcome with emotion, finding support in her sister. This poignant moment underscored the close relationships that Panday fostered within his family, a testament to his nurturing spirit.

Known affectionately as the ‘Silver Fox,’ Panday’s love for animals was another aspect of his character that was greatly admired. His relationship with the family dog, Norman, a stray who was welcomed into the Panday household and became a cherished member, was a testament to his philosophy that ‘happiness is the right of everyone,’ including animals.

In the wake of his passing, the TT public continues to pay tribute to Panday, whose life and legacy are a beacon of hope and a model for future generations. The ‘Silver Fox’ may be gone, but his influence will undoubtedly continue to shape the nation for years to come.