Trenton Police Payroll Scandal: Seven Officers Face Disciplinary Action

Seven Trenton Police Officers Face Disciplinary Action for Payroll Manipulation

Advertisment

Police Officers Alter Payroll Records

The Trenton Police Department found itself embroiled in a payroll scandal involving seven of its officers, including three captains and a lieutenant. An investigation revealed that these officers had manipulated their payroll records after taking vacation or sick time to make it appear they still had time to use. This alteration allowed them to receive pay for time they had already taken off.

Investigation and Settlement

Advertisment

The issue came to light in April 2023, and a thorough investigation was conducted by the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office and the state Attorney General's Office. Although neither office pursued a criminal case, the matter was taken seriously by the police department. The three captains and lieutenant involved in the scandal opted to retire after reaching administrative settlements.

Punishment and Future Measures

The remaining officers, one detective, and two others were suspended but continue to be employed by the department. Police officials deemed the punishments appropriate and subjected them to scrutiny by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and state Attorney General’s Office. This information was made public in the annual 'major discipline' report published by the department.

Advertisment

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of transparency and accountability in law enforcement agencies. As the Trenton Police Department moves forward, it is crucial that measures are taken to prevent similar occurrences and maintain the trust of the community they serve.

Seven Trenton police officers, including three captains and a lieutenant, were disciplined for manipulating payroll records.

The officers made it appear they still had vacation or sick time available after using it.

Three captains and a lieutenant retired after reaching administrative settlements, while the detective and two officers remain employed.

The incident was investigated by the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office and the state Attorney General's Office.

In the wake of this scandal, the Trenton Police Department must work diligently to restore public trust and ensure the integrity of its payroll system.