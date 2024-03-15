Transportation Minister Presents Study on Bogotá Metro Methodology to Mayor Galán

On March 14, Transportation Minister William Camargo presented the conclusions of a study conducted by the National Infrastructure Agency and the Colombian Society of Engineers to Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán. The study focused on the methodology for constructing railway projects in Colombia. President Gustavo Petro suggested that it is "feasible to underground" a section of the first line of the Bogotá Metro based on these findings.

Mayor Galán Affirms Unwavering Commitment to Bogotá Metro Project Completion

Following the meeting, Mayor Galán emphasized his commitment to safeguarding the ongoing Bogotá Metro project and seeing it through to completion. He ruled out making modifications to the route of the first line. Mayor Galán recalled his political and legal mandate outlined in his government program, which was endorsed by citizens in the October 29, 2023 elections, to advance the first line of the Bogotá Metro as contracted during Claudia López's administration.

"I want to reiterate that in Bogotá, in this administration, we have a political and legal mandate related to a government program we presented to citizens. The metro project, which is contracted and underway, marks the first time the city is seeing progress since its proposal in 1942. We have a metro under construction, and my commitment to the citizens, as a candidate and now as mayor, is to see this project through to completion."

Mayor Galán Expects Soon Publication of Bogotá Metro Report

Mayor Galán also noted that the full report from the Colombian Society of Engineers has not yet been provided to him. However, he was informed that he will receive it soon and that it will be published for public review, likely by next week. He clarified that, in his view, this report is not intended to assess the feasibility of changing the route of the first metro line but rather to use the underground metro project as a case study to establish methodology for future projects.