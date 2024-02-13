Transparency vs Confidentiality: Union Leader Corp.'s Battle for State Police Records

In a contentious battle for transparency and accountability, the Union Leader Corp. and the state Attorney General's Office faced off before the state Supreme Court over access to records concerning the State Police response to disturbances at the Sununu Youth Services Center.

A Clash of Principles: Transparency vs. Confidentiality

The Attorney General's Office argued that the records fall under confidential juvenile proceedings, while the Union Leader Corp. pushed for disclosure to shed light on government operations. The news organization's attorney, Kathleen Sullivan, countered that no identified juvenile or privacy interest is at stake in this case.

A Matter of Government Accountability

Supreme Court justices expressed concerns about government accountability if certain information remains undisclosed. The Assistant Attorney General, Brendan O'Donnell, argued that the right-to-know law provides for government accountability and that the Legislature carved out a different purpose in RSA 169-B:35 to protect juveniles from the ordinary public criminal process.

A Troubling Pattern of Violence

Between August and October 2022, police and emergency medical services were called to the Manchester center 10 times, resulting in injuries to staff members. The Union Leader requested records from the Department of Safety related to the State Police response in October and November 2022.

As the date of the final decision looms on the horizon, the public eagerly awaits the outcome of this legal tug-of-war, which carries far-reaching implications for transparency, accountability, and the balance between the right to know and the need to protect vulnerable juveniles.

In the end, the story unfolding before the state Supreme Court is not just about access to records; it's about the very fabric of our society and the principles that underpin it. By delving into the complexities of this case, we are reminded that the pursuit of truth and justice is often a delicate dance between competing interests, and it is the role of the media to ensure that the public remains informed and engaged in this vital process.

