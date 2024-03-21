Transparency International Urges UK Intervention Over Gibraltar's Inquiries Bill Amid Chief Minister's Conflict of Interest

With Parliament set to debate new legislation governing public inquiries tomorrow, a corruption watchdog believes the UK Government should intervene in order to safeguard the integrity of Gibraltar's governance. Transparency International UK is calling for this “highly unusual step” because it objects to the Chief Minister bringing forward emergency legislation without consultation, particularly given what it says is a clear conflict of interests for Fabian Picardo; he is both Chief Minister and a core participant in the proceedings set up to investigate the circumstances in which the former police commissioner, Ian McGrail, retired early.

Legislation in Question

Mr Picardo denies there is any such conflict, arguing the Inquiries Bill would ‘modernise’ the laws underpinning the McGrail Inquiry and that its use would always be in the public interest and not his own personal interest. But the watchdog says Mr Picardo will be subject to questioning in the inquiry, likening the situation to a football player moving the goalposts just before kick-off, and appointing himself referee.

Timing and Concerns

The McGrail inquiry has held five preliminary hearings and progressed using existing legislation for the past two years. Its policies and processes had already been ironed out and accepted by those involved. Transparency International UK asks: what has the inquiry chairman, Sir Peter Openshaw, done wrong to require such a hasty change to the inquiry’s rules / statutory footing? And: what good is it to change them now?

Implications for Governance

Earlier this week, the Chief Minister told GBC he would not use these powers to delay or terminate the inquiry. Yet Transparency International UK says the Gibraltar Government has not included provisions in the Bill that would make this a cast-iron guarantee, and the Chief Minister has alluded to the likely need to restrict public access to information in order to, he says, further the ‘public interest’. Transparency’s Head of Research and Investigations, Steve Goodrich, said “the sum of these changes tips the balance of power firmly away from Sir Peter Openshaw and towards the Government of Gibraltar”. Mr Goodrich says this is particularly problematic when the Chief Minister will himself be subject to questioning as part of the proceedings and may well be embarrassed by material disclosed through them. The Transparency investigator says this presents a significant conflict of interests. “It’s like a player deciding just before kick-off that they not only want to move the goalposts and change the rules of the game, but also appoint themselves as referee.”