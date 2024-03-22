Transparency International Urges UK Intervention in Gibraltar's Inquiries Bill Amid Chief Minister's Alleged Conflict of Interest

With Parliament poised to debate new legislation governing public inquiries, Transparency International UK has called for the UK Government to step in, highlighting a conflict of interest involving Gibraltar's Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo. This move, labeled as a 'highly unusual step' by the watchdog, is in response to the proposed emergency legislation by Mr. Picardo, who is also a core participant in the McGrail Inquiry, set to investigate the early retirement of former police commissioner, Ian McGrail.

Advertisment

Background and Controversy

The McGrail Inquiry, which has conducted five preliminary hearings under existing laws, faces potential upheavals with the proposed Inquiries Bill. Transparency International UK criticizes the timing and necessity of this bill, especially since it would automatically apply to existing inquiries, potentially altering their independent course. The Chief Minister's role in advancing this legislation, despite being directly involved in the inquiry's focus, raises significant conflict of interest concerns.

Implications of the Inquiries Bill

Advertisment

According to Transparency International UK, the proposed bill's provisions could undermine the independence of inquiries by allowing government intervention in various aspects, including delaying or prematurely terminating inquiries. Despite the Chief Minister's assurance that these powers would not be misused, the watchdog argues that the bill lacks safeguards to prevent such misuse. This situation is likened to a player moving the goalposts just before the game starts, while also appointing themselves as referee.

Public and International Reaction

The proposed legislation has sparked debate and concern both locally in Gibraltar and internationally. Transparency International's call for UK Government intervention underscores the serious implications of the bill on the integrity of public inquiries and governance in Gibraltar. As the McGrail Inquiry prepares to enter its main hearings phase, the international community watches closely, awaiting the outcome of this legislative debate and its impact on transparency and governance standards.