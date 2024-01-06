en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Transgender Lawmaker Questions Proposed Ban on Gender-Affirming Procedures

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
Transgender Lawmaker Questions Proposed Ban on Gender-Affirming Procedures

New Hampshire State Representative Gerri Cannon, the state’s first elected transgender lawmaker, has voiced concerns over the proposed legislation banning gender-affirming procedures for minors. Representative Jonah Wheeler, D-Peterborough, is backing the bill, arguing that such procedures are inappropriate for children. However, Cannon challenges this viewpoint, questioning the long-term implications of embedding specific medical practices into law and the potential for these to become outdated as medical science advances.

Debate Over Medical Practices in Legislation

The bill in question seeks to prohibit a range of gender-affirming procedures, including the surgical removal of breasts in girls who identify as boys, the administration of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to children, and genital gender reassignment surgeries. It also seeks to prevent health care workers from referring minors for these procedures at out-of-state facilities. Cannon’s comments reflect a broader debate about the appropriateness of legislating specific medical practices, given the dynamic nature of the medical field.

“Our job is to protect the people we serve…When we consider putting legislation into law, we should be asking ourselves, Will this legislation stand the test of time?” Rep. Cannon asked on the house floor. “Why are we considering putting medical procedures into New Hampshire law?”

The Division Among Lawmakers and Communities

The proposed legislation has caused a divide among lawmakers and the wider community, with some supporting the ban and others pushing back against it. Regardless of individual viewpoints, the emotional impact of the decision is palpable, indicating the profound significance of this issue for many. This division underscores the ongoing struggle for transgender rights and the complexities involved in legislating gender-affirming care.

The Broader Implications of the Bill

In raising her concerns, Cannon underscores the broader implications of such legislation. Her questions regarding the long-term validity of the bill highlight the potential for outdated laws to fail their purpose over time. This perspective invites a deeper consideration of how we approach legislation, especially in areas such as health care, which are subject to continuous scientific advancement and societal evolution.

 

 

 

0
Politics United States Watch Now
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
3 mins ago
Uganda Police Offer 20 Million Shilling Reward in Murder Case of Pastor's Bodyguard
The Uganda Police Force, in a bid to crack the case of the tragic homicide of Pastor Bugingo’s bodyguard, Richard Muhumuza, has announced a reward of 20 million Ugandan shillings. The reward is intended for anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest of the culprits and the recovery of the murder weapon.
Uganda Police Offer 20 Million Shilling Reward in Murder Case of Pastor's Bodyguard
Sri Lanka Joins U.S.-Led Naval Patrols in Bid to Curb Huthi Rebel Activities
6 mins ago
Sri Lanka Joins U.S.-Led Naval Patrols in Bid to Curb Huthi Rebel Activities
Biden Administration Backs Defense Secretary Austin Amid Health Speculations
7 mins ago
Biden Administration Backs Defense Secretary Austin Amid Health Speculations
President Akufo-Addo Calls for Adherence to Constitutional Values in Ghana
3 mins ago
President Akufo-Addo Calls for Adherence to Constitutional Values in Ghana
Biden Launches 2024 Campaign with Grim Reminder: Mother Emanuel Visit Highlights Stakes Against Hate
4 mins ago
Biden Launches 2024 Campaign with Grim Reminder: Mother Emanuel Visit Highlights Stakes Against Hate
UN Official Calls for Electoral Reforms in Bangladesh Amid Controversy
5 mins ago
UN Official Calls for Electoral Reforms in Bangladesh Amid Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Nana Kwame Bediako Unveils Himself as the Man Behind New Force Campaign
27 seconds
Nana Kwame Bediako Unveils Himself as the Man Behind New Force Campaign
President Akufo-Addo Calls for Adherence to Constitutional Values in Ghana
3 mins
President Akufo-Addo Calls for Adherence to Constitutional Values in Ghana
Biden Launches 2024 Campaign with Grim Reminder: Mother Emanuel Visit Highlights Stakes Against Hate
5 mins
Biden Launches 2024 Campaign with Grim Reminder: Mother Emanuel Visit Highlights Stakes Against Hate
Murder of Ex-Masindi District Health Officer: Ministry of Health Calls for Justice
5 mins
Murder of Ex-Masindi District Health Officer: Ministry of Health Calls for Justice
Sri Lanka Joins U.S.-Led Naval Patrols in Bid to Curb Huthi Rebel Activities
6 mins
Sri Lanka Joins U.S.-Led Naval Patrols in Bid to Curb Huthi Rebel Activities
Biden Administration Backs Defense Secretary Austin Amid Health Speculations
7 mins
Biden Administration Backs Defense Secretary Austin Amid Health Speculations
Ross Branch Strengthens Lead in Dakar Rally 2024 with Stage Three Finish
9 mins
Ross Branch Strengthens Lead in Dakar Rally 2024 with Stage Three Finish
Almerez FC Celebrates Player Achievements with Gala Night and Awards Ceremony
9 mins
Almerez FC Celebrates Player Achievements with Gala Night and Awards Ceremony
SNY Opts Out of YES Network and MSG Networks' Partnership: A Standalone Approach to Sports Broadcasting
10 mins
SNY Opts Out of YES Network and MSG Networks' Partnership: A Standalone Approach to Sports Broadcasting
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app