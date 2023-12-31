en English
Africa

‘Transforming Political Campaigns’: AI and Big Data Reshaping Africa’s Political Landscape

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:05 am EST
‘Transforming Political Campaigns’: AI and Big Data Reshaping Africa’s Political Landscape

A transformative event titled ‘Transforming Political Campaigns: How AI and Big Data Amplify Voter Engagement and Shape Political Campaigns in Africa’ is set to unfurl on January 25, 2024, at the Cape Town International Convention Center. The event is blazing a trail towards a new era where technology not only amplifies our voices but also rekindles the flame of political engagement, especially among the youth. The ambitious goal is not just to ignite interest but to also fuel economic stability through increased public participation in political processes.

Uniting Global Experts and African Leaders

The event will serve as a melting pot of global expertise and African leadership. It will bring together experts in AI, Big Data, and political campaigns, along with political parties and leaders from across Africa. This eclectic assembly will navigate the intricate landscape of AI-driven political campaigns, data analytics, and their role in fostering voter engagement and fortifying African economies.

Unveiling Visions, Confronting Challenges

The distinguished speakers and panelists will not only share their visions but also the hurdles that stand in their way. Among the illustrious speakers are a Nigerian correspondent and media veteran with expertise in global business and policy, a politics professor from the University of Manchester, a public policy expert with significant influence in Africa and international forums, an election data expert and academic, a mathematics and policy professor with a Harvard connection, and a professor of government and public policy who is also a co-founder of Afrobarometer.

Creating a Safe Space for Dialogue

The event promises to be a harassment-free experience for all participants. This is a crucial step in creating an environment where dialogue can flourish, free of fear or intimidation. It is part of a year-long initiative where technology intersects with political campaigning, with the aim of transforming political engagement in the continent.

Africa Politics
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

