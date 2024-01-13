Transformative Development and Technology Adoption Underline Progress in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has drawn attention to a series of transformative development initiatives that his government has undertaken over the past 56 months. These initiatives have shaped the face of the state, redefining its socio-economic landscape.

Unfolding the Development Narrative

Among the initiatives highlighted by the CM include the establishment of a village secretariat system, a volunteer system, farmers’ assurance centres, health clinics, government schools, English medium schools, and digital libraries equipped with broadband facilities. Furthermore, the government has distributed a colossal sum of 2.46 lakh crore through direct benefit transfer (DBT), directly impacting the lives of the citizens.

Embracing Cultural Roots

During the Sankranti festival celebrations, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy took the opportunity to extend his wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telugus worldwide. He underscored the importance of the festival as a period for individuals to reconnect with their family values and cultural heritage through traditional activities. Alongside the Chief Minister, various ministers and the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S. Abdul Nazeer, extended their greetings for Sankranti, expressing hope for continued progress and development in the state.

Aligning with Tech Evolution

In related news, the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) is set to launch a course on 5G Communication Technology for engineering students, in collaboration with the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) and the German Academy of Digital Education (DADB). This initiative aligns with the development goals outlined by CM Reddy, aiming to provide high-class online courses complemented by hands-on training and open new avenues for the youth of Andhra Pradesh in the field of 5G technology.

The development initiatives and the steps taken towards technological advancement in Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of CM Reddy are indicative of the state’s progressive approach towards building a prosperous future for its citizens.