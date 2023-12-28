Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena

In a historic move that marks a significant step for democracy in Buner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sawera Prakash, a 25-year-old woman from a minority community, has filed her nomination papers for the Provincial Assembly Constituency PK-25. This makes her the first minority woman to contest a general seat in the region’s electoral history. Aligned with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Dr. Prakash brings with her an impressive academic background, an MBBS degree, and is currently preparing for the CSS exams.

A Beacon of Hope and Progress

Daughter of Dr. Om Prakash, an active PPP member, Dr. Sawera is not just following her father’s political footsteps but also charting her course. Her objectives extend beyond her party’s interests, focusing primarily on the welfare of the region, security, and women’s rights. Her candidacy is seen as a major leap for Buner’s community, transcending party lines to address broader societal issues.

Support Across Communities

Dr. Sawera Prakash’s unprecedented move has been acknowledged by members of various communities. Abdul Salam from the Muslim community and Diya Kumari from the Sikh community, amongst others, have recognized her efforts. The 2024 elections show a high degree of interest, with 28,626 nomination papers submitted, of which 3,139 are from women candidates. Despite this, there is a noticeable gender disparity, with men making up 95.6% of the candidates for the provincial assembly seats.

Progress Towards Inclusive Governance

However, the landscape seems to be changing for reserved seats. There has been a significant surge in interest from women and non-Muslims. This shift indicates strides towards a more inclusive governance structure. Dr. Sawera Prakash’s candidacy is emblematic of this transformation, representing the aspiration for a democratic and representative political landscape in Buner.