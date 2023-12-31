Trailblazing Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson Remembered for Pioneering Public Service

Former Texas Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson, a trailblazing African American Democrat, has passed away at the age of 88. The announcement of her passing was made on Facebook by her son, Kirk Johnson, who paid tribute to her as a remarkable family member and a public servant par excellence. Born in Waco, Texas, on December 3, 1935, Johnson made history as the first Black woman to represent Dallas in the Texas Senate since Reconstruction, and later, in Congress.

Trailblazer and Public Servant

Before entering the arena of politics, Johnson had a rewarding career as a nurse. She shattered ceilings as the first Black woman to serve as chief psychiatric nurse at Dallas’ VA hospital. Her journey into politics was marked by a series of firsts. Johnson was the first African American from Dallas to serve in the Texas Senate since Reconstruction. Later, she became the first registered nurse to be elected to Congress, where she served Texas’ U.S. House District 30 for 30 years.

A Pioneering Legacy

Johnson’s tenure in Congress was distinguished by her leadership and trailblazing contributions. She became the first Black woman to chair the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, advocating for education in science, technology, engineering, and math. Johnson’s dedication to public service extended beyond these roles. She secured millions of dollars in federal investment in North Texas, with a special focus on Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), and fought for voting and women’s rights throughout her tenure.

Passing the Baton

Johnson announced in 2021 that she would not seek reelection in 2022. The race to fill her seat was won by Representative Jasmine Crockett, who had Johnson’s endorsement. As news of Johnson’s passing spread, tributes poured in from politicians and colleagues alike. Among those paying homage to her impactful life and career were Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Representative Jasmine Crockett, Representative Marc Veasey, Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester, and Representative James Clyburn. They remembered her as a leader, a mentor, and a trailblazer whose legacy will continue to inspire future generations.