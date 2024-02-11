Jason Miyares to Inspires Regent University Class at 2024 Commencement

In a celebration of diversity, accomplishment, and the American dream, Regent University has announced that Jason S. Miyares, the Attorney General of Virginia, will be the commencement speaker for its class of 2024. Miyares, who made history as the first Hispanic American to hold a statewide office in Virginia and the first child of an immigrant to serve as attorney general, will address the graduating class on May 4, 2024.

Advertisment

Jason S. Miyares' journey to the highest echelons of Virginia's legal system is a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of representation. Born to a Cuban mother who fled communism, Miyares was raised with a deep appreciation for the opportunities that America offers. After earning his law degree from the College of William & Mary, he embarked on a career that would see him elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2015, representing the 82nd district in Virginia Beach.

In November 2021, Miyares made history by becoming the first Hispanic American to be elected to a statewide office in Virginia. As Attorney General, he has dedicated himself to upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of all Virginians. His selection as Regent University's commencement speaker is not only a recognition of his professional achievements but also an acknowledgment of the unique perspective he brings to the role.

A Day of Celebration and Inspiration

Chancellor Gordon Robertson expressed his delight in Miyares' decision to celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2024. "We are honored to have Attorney General Miyares as our commencement speaker," said Robertson. "His story is an inspiration to our students, and his commitment to justice and public service embodies the values we strive to instill at Regent University."

The commencement ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 9:15 a.m. on the outdoor plaza in front of the library. It will mark the culmination of years of hard work and dedication for the graduating class, as well as a celebration of the diverse backgrounds and experiences that have shaped their journeys.