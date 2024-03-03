Trailblazer Nell Soto, Early Latino Environmentalist and California State Senator, Passes at 82

Nell Soto, a pioneering figure in California politics known for her environmental advocacy, passed away at 82 due to stroke complications. Soto, who rose from working in citrus groves during the Great Depression to becoming one of the first Latino women elected to statewide office from the Inland Empire, leaves behind a legacy of public service and environmental protection.

Her career, marked by a devotion to improving community lives, earned praise from figures like Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa. Soto's journey from the Pomona City Council to the state Senate showcased her commitment to tackling pressing environmental issues, such as air pollution and groundwater contamination.

From Pomona City Council to State Senate

Soto's political journey began on the Pomona City Council, laying the groundwork for her lifelong commitment to environmental advocacy. Her significant contribution came when she joined the Air Quality Management District board in 1993, a rare move for Latino politicians at the time. Soto's efforts were instrumental in addressing air pollution in the Pomona Valley, highlighting her pioneering role in Latino environmental activism.

Championing Environmental Protections

As a state senator, Soto continued her environmental advocacy by forming a task force in 2004 to address perchlorate contamination in Inland Empire water districts. Through her efforts, she secured significant federal funding for water replacement and pollution cleanup, demonstrating her effectiveness in bridging local concerns with federal resources. Soto's environmental legacy is marked by her ability to enact meaningful change, reflecting her deep commitment to the well-being of her community and the environment.

A Legacy of Service and Advocacy

Despite facing challenges, including criticism from within her community, Soto's career was characterized by her steadfast dedication to her principles. Her work extended beyond environmental issues, touching on community organization and incorporation efforts, showcasing her diverse contributions to public service. Soto's passing is a significant loss, but her legacy as a trailblazer in environmental advocacy and Latino political leadership continues to inspire.

Nell Soto's life and career encapsulate the journey of a woman who, against the odds, dedicated her life to public service and environmental protection. Her legacy serves as a testament to the power of perseverance, advocacy, and the impact one individual can have on their community and beyond. As we remember Soto, her contributions remind us of the ongoing need to champion environmental protections and the role of leadership in effecting change.