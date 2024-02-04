Trailblazer Jason Frierson: Nevada's First African-American U.S. Attorney

Jason Frierson, a trailblazer in the field of law and politics, has set a new precedent as the first African-American U.S. attorney for Nevada. His journey, marked by hard work, resilience, and a commitment to justice, has led him from the streets of Compton to the corridors of Nevada's highest law enforcement office.

From Compton to Nevada

His odyssey began in Compton, where he grew up, and led him to the University of Nevada, Reno. Initially on a full football scholarship, his future took a turn when an injury shifted his focus to academic pursuits. Frierson's commitment to education saw him graduate with the first class from Boyd Law School, setting the foundation for his impressive career.

Legal and Political Journey

From working as a prosecutor and public defender to serving in the district attorney's office, Frierson honed his skills and knowledge in the legal field. His passion for justice and community service propelled him into a political career. As a Nevada assemblyman, he rose to become the speaker of the assembly, driving significant legislation such as restoring voting rights for individuals with felony convictions.

U.S. Attorney for Nevada

In April 2022, he made history by becoming the first African-American U.S. attorney for Nevada. In this role, Frierson brings his vast experience and unique perspective to an office he hopes will mirror Nevada's diverse communities. His dedication to advocating for diversity and making a positive impact on the community is evident in his work.

Personal Battles and Inspiration

While Frierson continues to push for justice and equality, he is also fighting a personal battle. Diagnosed with prostate cancer, he has used his condition to raise awareness and urge screening for the disease, particularly among African-American men who are at a high risk. Colleagues like Lawrence Weekly and Boyd law professor Ann McGinley have expressed admiration for Frierson's dedication to justice and his influence on law students and the broader community.

Jason Frierson's journey exemplifies the power of perseverance, determination, and a commitment to shaping a more equitable world. His story is not merely of personal success but serves as a beacon for future generations and a testament to his enduring impact on Nevada's legal and political landscape.