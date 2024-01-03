Tragic Road Accident in Assam Claims 12 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured

A tragic road accident in the Golaghat district of Assam has resulted in the loss of 12 lives and left around 30 people injured. The incident occurred on Wednesday, involving a head-on collision between a coal-laden truck and a bus carrying 45 passengers near Balijan in Dergaon. The bus was en route to Upper Assam when the devastating incident took place.

Investigations and Immediate Response

Following the accident, the injured were swiftly transported to a hospital for treatment, with some reported to be in critical condition. Amidst the shock and grief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the loss of life. He announced financial assistance for the victims’ families and the injured individuals, confirming that the local administration is providing all necessary support to those affected.

Scene of the Accident

The accident site presented a harrowing scene, with both drivers losing their lives instantly. Amidst the wreckage, 10 bodies were recovered and sent to Dergaon CHC. Preliminary investigations have cited ongoing construction work and a lack of road safety instructions and signage as contributing factors to the accident. The injured were referred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, where two victims ultimately succumbed to their injuries. Notably, the tragedy claimed the lives of multiple members from the same family, raising serious concerns about negligence and the need for proper road safety measures during construction.

Responses from Authorities

Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya has ordered an inquiry into the accident, directing senior officials from his department to visit the site for a comprehensive assessment. A senior doctor from Jorhat Medical College and Hospital confirmed that the injured are undergoing treatment and are being closely monitored at the health facility. As investigations continue, authorities are determined to ascertain the cause of the collision and ensure appropriate action is taken.