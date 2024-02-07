Tragic Incident in Jharkhand: Two Security Personnel Killed in TSPC Attack

In a tragic incident that shook the state of Jharkhand, two security personnel were killed during an exchange of gunfire with members of the Tritya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC). The fatal attack took place in the Bairio forest located between Sadar and Basisthnagar Jori police station areas in Chatra district. The security team was returning from an undisclosed operation when they were ambushed by the TSPC members.

Victims Identified and Remembered

The brave security personnel who lost their lives were identified as Sikandar Singh from Wazirganj in Gaya, and Sukan Ram from Palamu in Jharkhand. These two courageous individuals sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, serving to uphold the peace and security of their region. Another jawan, Aakash Singh, sustained injuries during the confrontation and was subsequently airlifted to Ranchi for urgent medical treatment.

Previous Encounters with TSPC

This incident follows a series of altercations with the TSPC, a known extremist group in the region. In December of the previous year, two TSPC members, area commander Neeraj Ganjhu alias Jai Mangal, and member Dhaneswar Karmali, were arrested in the Chatra district. The Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Ranjan, confirmed that the arrested individuals were wanted in several cases, including arson and firing. They were found in possession of a US-made pistol, a country-made carbine, a country-made pistol, and eight live cartridges.

State's Response to the Tragedy

The Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and assured all possible assistance to the bereaved families of the deceased personnel. This incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement in regions affected by extremist groups. The specifics of the operation from which the security personnel were returning, or the context of the attack by the TSPC, were not disclosed in the reported details.