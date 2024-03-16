Tragic Homecoming: Body of Indian Youth Killed in Ukraine-Russia Conflict Returned

Twenty-four days after Hemil Mangukiya's tragic death amidst the Ukraine-Russia conflict, his remains were finally returned to Surat, marking a sorrowful end to his family's persistent efforts for repatriation. Hemil, a 23-year-old who ventured to Russia for employment, was caught in an aerial attack by Ukraine on Russian armed forces, leading to his untimely death on February 21. This development comes as Hemil's family, after facing prolonged uncertainty and making a fruitless journey to Russia, receives government support in bringing their loved one home.

Advertisment

From Promise to Tragedy

Hemil Mangukiya's journey to Russia was fueled by the promise of employment, a dream that turned fatal when he became one of the few Indians duped into serving with Russian military units. His work as a helper in the Russian Army came to a tragic end during a missile attack by Ukraine, a stark reminder of the dangers faced by those seeking better opportunities abroad. Hemil's family, informed of his death by a fellow Indian in Hyderabad, embarked on a desperate quest to repatriate his body, a journey fraught with bureaucratic hurdles and emotional turmoil.

A Family's Ordeal

Advertisment

The Mangukiya family's ordeal underscores the challenges faced by families attempting to navigate international and bureaucratic complexities in times of grief. Despite their efforts and communication with the Indian Embassy in Moscow and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the lack of a definitive timeline for Hemil's body repatriation led Ashwin Mangukiya and his brothers to Russia. However, their arrival in Moscow did not bring immediate closure; it was only after the intervention of Surat Mayor Daxesh Mawani and continued persistence that the MEA facilitated the return of Hemil's remains, a gesture of governmental support in a time of dire need.

Reflections on Repatriation

The repatriation of Hemil Mangukiya's body not only brings closure to his grieving family but also casts a spotlight on the broader issues of migration for work, exploitation, and the need for stronger protective measures for citizens abroad. Hemil's tragic end and the subsequent diplomatic efforts for his repatriation reflect the complex interplay of international relations, human aspiration, and the unforeseen risks of seeking a better life elsewhere. As the Mangukiya family prepares for Hemil's final rites, their ordeal serves as a poignant reminder of the human cost of conflict and the importance of ensuring the safety and rights of migrants.