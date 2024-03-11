Tragic Drone Strike in Odesa Claims Lives of Five Ukrainian Children Amidst Ongoing Conflict

In a harrowing overnight drone attack by Russia on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, five children, sleeping in their beds, were killed, marking another dark chapter in the ongoing conflict. Among the victims were infants and young children from different families, all residing in the same apartment building. Odesa Oblast Governor, Oleh Kiper, described the event as an 'unspeakable and horrific tragedy,' underscoring the relentless bombardment of civilian areas in Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began.

Heartbreak in Odesa

The attack, which occurred in the early hours, targeted a residential neighborhood, causing the death of 12 people, including the five children. The youngest victims, four and seven months old, along with two boys aged three and nine, and an eight-year-old girl, were retrieved from the rubble of their homes on March 3. This incident adds to the grim tally of at least 10,582 civilians killed and nearly 20,000 injured since the invasion started in February 2022, according to the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU).

Personal Tragedies Amidst War

Baby boy Tymofii Haidarzhy, the youngest victim at four months old, was killed along with his mother. Their family, known and loved in their community, had spent the evening at a local church hours before the tragedy. Serhii Sidak, Tymofii's uncle, recounts the last moments he shared with them, highlighting the deep personal losses behind the statistics of war. In a related story, three-year-old Mark and his father were also killed in the attack, leaving behind a grieving family and a mother struggling with severe injuries and the loss of her loved ones.