en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragic Bus Crash Claims Lives of Five ANC Supporters

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
Tragic Bus Crash Claims Lives of Five ANC Supporters

A solemn shadow has descended upon the African National Congress (ANC) community following a tragic accident that claimed the lives of five of its supporters. The incident, which occurred in Limpopo, involved a bus carrying ANC members en route to a party event. The crash, which has sparked widespread grief and raised questions regarding transport safety to political events, is currently under investigation.

Crash Details

The supporters were travelling to the party’s 112th birthday celebrations in Mbombela when the incident unfolded. The bus, part of a convoy, veered off the R71 Magoebaskloof and rolled approximately 20 meters down a steep embankment, causing the death of five occupants.

Aftermath and Reactions

Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed the accident, attributing the crash to a collision within the convoy. The ANC leadership, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, expressed their condolences to the bereaved families. The ANC has assured the families of its full support during this trying period. The tragedy has overshadowed the event the supporters were headed to, where Ramaphosa was set to deliver the national executive committee’s priorities for the year.

Concerns About Transport Safety

The incident has ignited concerns about the safety of transportation to political events. The ANC, along with relevant transport departments, is urged to review the safety measures in place, particularly for large convoys. The Department of Transport and Community Safety spokesperson confirmed there were several injuries from the accident, with victims transferred to hospitals in the Mpani district. The incident has reemphasized the importance of stringent safety protocols, especially when lives are at stake.

0
Accidents Africa Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
16 mins ago
Five-Year-Old Child Dies in Murphy Bed Accident: Sûreté du Québec Investigates
A heartbreaking tragedy unfolded at the Village Vacances Valcartier hotel, located just north of Quebec City, when a five-year-old child lost their life due to a horrific accident involving a Murphy bed. The incident, which occurred on an otherwise ordinary Friday, just after 5 in the evening, forced first responders to scramble to the scene
Five-Year-Old Child Dies in Murphy Bed Accident: Sûreté du Québec Investigates
A Roadblock in Sharjah: Ring Road Closure Following Truck Collapse
32 mins ago
A Roadblock in Sharjah: Ring Road Closure Following Truck Collapse
Major Fire Engulfs Wildberries Warehouse in St. Petersburg: Arson Suspected
35 mins ago
Major Fire Engulfs Wildberries Warehouse in St. Petersburg: Arson Suspected
Water Leak Leads to Car Crash in Benfleet: Repairs Nearing Completion
21 mins ago
Water Leak Leads to Car Crash in Benfleet: Repairs Nearing Completion
New Year's Day Tragedy: Fire Claims Life of Dallas County Veteran and His Dogs
26 mins ago
New Year's Day Tragedy: Fire Claims Life of Dallas County Veteran and His Dogs
Over 200 Rescued from Avalanche in Xinjiang: A Tale of Survival and Resilience
30 mins ago
Over 200 Rescued from Avalanche in Xinjiang: A Tale of Survival and Resilience
Latest Headlines
World News
Liberia's Political Chessboard: Citizenship Controversy Threatens to Derail Speaker Election
6 seconds
Liberia's Political Chessboard: Citizenship Controversy Threatens to Derail Speaker Election
UEFA Euro 2024: Gareth Southgate's Moment of Redemption as England Triumphs over Germany
7 seconds
UEFA Euro 2024: Gareth Southgate's Moment of Redemption as England Triumphs over Germany
Marty Chitty Announces Candidacy for Iowa House District 51
22 seconds
Marty Chitty Announces Candidacy for Iowa House District 51
DeSantis and Haley Clash Over Republican Policies in CNN Debate
23 seconds
DeSantis and Haley Clash Over Republican Policies in CNN Debate
Taiwan’s Leadership Election: A Historic Win Amidst International Scrutiny
35 seconds
Taiwan’s Leadership Election: A Historic Win Amidst International Scrutiny
Super Eagles Gear Up for AFCON 2023: Iheanacho and Moffi Arrive in Cote d'Ivoire
38 seconds
Super Eagles Gear Up for AFCON 2023: Iheanacho and Moffi Arrive in Cote d'Ivoire
Paralympic Swimmer Ellen Keane Shares Journey of Self-Acceptance on 'The Late Late Show'
43 seconds
Paralympic Swimmer Ellen Keane Shares Journey of Self-Acceptance on 'The Late Late Show'
Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley Clash in Political Debate Over Policies
1 min
Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley Clash in Political Debate Over Policies
Dubai Invitational: Tommy Fleetwood Takes Lead Over Rory McIlroy
1 min
Dubai Invitational: Tommy Fleetwood Takes Lead Over Rory McIlroy
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
1 hour
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
10 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app