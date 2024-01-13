Tragic Bus Crash Claims Lives of Five ANC Supporters

A solemn shadow has descended upon the African National Congress (ANC) community following a tragic accident that claimed the lives of five of its supporters. The incident, which occurred in Limpopo, involved a bus carrying ANC members en route to a party event. The crash, which has sparked widespread grief and raised questions regarding transport safety to political events, is currently under investigation.

Crash Details

The supporters were travelling to the party’s 112th birthday celebrations in Mbombela when the incident unfolded. The bus, part of a convoy, veered off the R71 Magoebaskloof and rolled approximately 20 meters down a steep embankment, causing the death of five occupants.

Aftermath and Reactions

Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed the accident, attributing the crash to a collision within the convoy. The ANC leadership, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, expressed their condolences to the bereaved families. The ANC has assured the families of its full support during this trying period. The tragedy has overshadowed the event the supporters were headed to, where Ramaphosa was set to deliver the national executive committee’s priorities for the year.

Concerns About Transport Safety

The incident has ignited concerns about the safety of transportation to political events. The ANC, along with relevant transport departments, is urged to review the safety measures in place, particularly for large convoys. The Department of Transport and Community Safety spokesperson confirmed there were several injuries from the accident, with victims transferred to hospitals in the Mpani district. The incident has reemphasized the importance of stringent safety protocols, especially when lives are at stake.