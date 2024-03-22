Tragic Bridge Collapse in Bihar: 1 Dead, Several Injured, Urgent Rescue Underway

In a harrowing incident on March 21, 2024, a portion of an under-construction bridge in Supaul, Bihar, gave way, resulting in the tragic death of one worker and injuries to several others. The collapse occurred near Maricha, on the Kosi river, highlighting concerns over construction safety and project delays in the area.

Breaking Down the Incident

The bridge, poised to be a vital connection between the Supaul and Madhubani districts, collapsed during a critical phase of construction. Over 40 labourers were reported to be on-site, with a rescue operation promptly initiated. The incident has raised questions about the structural integrity of such projects, as this bridge, being built by Gammon India and Trans Rail Lighting Ltd for ₹984 crore, was already behind schedule, partly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Expected to open this year, the bridge's collapse has now cast a shadow over its completion timeline.

Rescue Efforts and Casualties

Following the collapse, a significant rescue operation was launched, with reports indicating that out of the 40 workers present, 9 have been rescued so far. The operation continues, with concerns that more individuals may be trapped under the debris. This incident, occurring on the formation day of Bihar, has not only saddened the region but also put a spotlight on the urgency of reviewing construction practices and safety protocols in the state.

Reflections on Construction Safety

This tragedy serves as a grim reminder of the importance of stringent safety measures and regular inspections during construction projects. The loss of life and the potential for more casualties underscore the need for a thorough investigation to prevent such incidents in the future. As the community mourns, the focus shifts to ensuring the safety of construction workers and the structural integrity of projects that are pivotal to the region's infrastructure development.