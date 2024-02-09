Traditional Deterrence Fails: America's Struggle to Counter Iran's Asymmetric Warfare

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the concept of deterrence, once a cornerstone of American foreign policy, is proving ineffective against Iran. Despite its superior military might, which includes a globe-striding army, the United States finds itself in a precarious position as Iran remains undeterred, largely due to its reliance on proxies such as militias in Syria and Iraq, and the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The Undeterred Enemy

Since October, these proxy groups have been responsible for over 160 attacks on American troops, disrupting global trade by targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea. In response, America has conducted airstrikes on Iranian-backed targets, including a recent strike on January 28th which killed three American soldiers in Jordan.

President Joe Biden has promised a multi-stage response, but the attacks from Iran’s proxies continue unabated. Critics suggest that American threats lack credibility as the country is unwilling to strike Iran directly, while others argue that ending the Gaza war could reduce violence from Iranian-backed militias. Yet, the Iran of today is not isolated like it was in 1988 when it was forced to reduce its attacks; it now enjoys support from Russia and China.

America's Dilemma

The United States faces a dilemma in the Middle East: attempting to reduce involvement while maintaining a military presence. This presence provides a range of targets but is not sufficient to constrain Iran. The drone attack on January 28th targeted an outpost called Tower 22, revealing the vulnerability of American bases in the region.

Iran views its proxies as crucial to its survival and uses them to wage a long war of attrition against American forces and their allies. Deterring Iran may only be possible if it believes the US is willing to topple its regime, but recent history suggests neither Americans nor Iranians believe that is likely.

Shifting Alliances

Consequently, countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are seeking detente with Iran through diplomatic engagement and economic incentives, as they no longer believe America can protect its partners. U.S. officials have shifted their rhetoric from deterrence to degrading the capabilities of Iranian-backed groups, which may require a prolonged campaign.

As the United States grapples with this complex geopolitical landscape, one thing is clear: traditional notions of deterrence are no longer enough to counter the asymmetric warfare tactics employed by Iran and its proxy forces. The question now becomes how America can adapt its strategy to effectively deter Iranian aggression and protect its interests in the volatile Middle East.