Trade Minister Mary Ng Tours Prairie Provinces Amid Controversy Over Ukraine Trade Agreement

Trade Minister Mary Ng has embarked on a tour across the Prairie provinces, visiting key cities such as Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Winnipeg. The purpose of her tour is to engage with Ukrainian community leaders and influential business figures, emphasizing the Liberal government's ongoing efforts to modernize the trade agreement with Ukraine.

Liberal Ad Campaign Targets Conservative Opposition

The minister's tour is happening amidst an extensive Liberal ad campaign focused on 18 Conservative-held Prairie ridings. The campaign criticizes the Conservatives for allegedly abandoning Ukraine by voting against a bill meant to ratify the updated trade deal. The Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, have defended their stance, expressing unwavering support for Ukraine. However, they opposed the bill due to the inclusion of language supporting carbon pricing—a policy already in effect in Ukraine.

Conservatives' Position Amidst Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Despite the specific disagreement over the trade deal bill, the Conservatives have reiterated their general support for Ukraine. This affirmation comes at a particularly crucial time, given the ongoing conflict Ukraine is facing with Russia. They have unequivocally voiced their support for the embattled nation, distancing themselves from the broader issue of the trade deal.

Liberal Government's Stance on the Issue

Minister Ng has expressed disappointment over what she perceives as the Conservatives' politicization of an otherwise critical issue. She has reiterated the Liberal government's commitment to stand in solidarity with Ukraine during this tumultuous period. The trade agreement, she emphasizes, is a manifestation of that support, aimed at enhancing the economic relationship between Canada and Ukraine and ensuring Ukraine's economic stability amidst the conflict.